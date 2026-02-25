Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max rumored to deliver multi-day battery life

The iPhone 17 Pro Max stands out, notably for its remarkable battery life. Even after over six months of use, users consistently report never needing to charge the device during the day.

Apple’s next flagship phone may offer impressive improvements in battery life. According to leaker Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors), the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a battery capacity of 5,100 to 5,200 mAh, which surpasses the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 5,088 mAh battery.

Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to be more efficient than its predecessor, as it is expected to come equipped with Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC’s 2-nanometer production process. This new chip should provide significantly better efficiency compared to the A19 Pro chip.

With these advancements, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could potentially last between 1.5 and 2 days on a single charge, depending on your usage.

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max presumably won’t be the iPhone with the biggest battery, even if reports prove to be true. The foldable iPhone Fold, which is rumored to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max next fall, will probably come with a 5,500 mAh battery.

It’s still too early to determine which phone will have better battery life. The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a much larger 7.8-inch display when unfolded, which might cause it to consume more battery than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

However, it seems that battery life won’t be an issue for iPhone users, particularly those willing to invest in Apple’s most expensive devices. The iPhone Fold is predicted to cost over $2,000.