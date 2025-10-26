Apple rolls Out iOS 26.1 Developer Beta 2 with minor updates

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.1 developer beta 2 update, and you can download it for your perusal. The new update is here with a handful of tiny changes that certainly don’t stack up to the introduction of Liquid Glass or anything like that.

Here is an overview of its contents and download instructions.

The latest beta build of iOS 26.1 is currently accessible only to developers. However, Apple offers a free tier for its developer program, allowing anyone to enroll and experience these new beta builds.

You can register for it without making any kind of payment on Apple’s website. Once you’ve done that, go to the Apple developer website and log in, then register your device in the beta program.

From there, make a device backup and then follow these steps:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates Choose the iOS 26 Developer Beta Go to the previous screen and select Download and Install

After that, you should be good to go. Just sit back and wait for it to install.

What’s new in the iOS 26.1 beta

According to 9to5Mac, it is not a major update, and Apple has brought minor changes to the iOS 26 ecosystem.

The Phone app’s number pad now features a Liquid Glass design, and the Photos app includes a new background for the video scrubber. Additionally, the Music app allows users to switch between songs by swiping left or right on the Now Playing bar.

Beyond the update, there have been some added languages for Apple Intelligence. Several new languages can now interface with Apple’s AI features, including Chinese, Danish, Norwegian, and Vietnamese.

Live translation via AirPods has also gotten authorization for five new languages, listed below: