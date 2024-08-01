Apple’s new patent unveils potential MacBook upgrades with rotating displays

Apple’s innovative approach may soon bring a bold new feature to MacBooks, as evidenced by a recent patent granted to the tech giant.

Known for its cutting-edge technology, Apple appears to be exploring ways to enhance the MacBook experience with rotating displays.

This potential innovation could significantly change how users interact with their devices, offering a more versatile and immersive computing experience.

According to Patently Apple, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple a patent for a feature set that could be incorporated into future MacBooks. The patent outlines designs for MacBooks with rotatable and detachable displays and integrated backside cameras.

The described MacBook features a base portion containing an input component and a display portion that can rotate and detach from the base. The display could include an aperture and internal volume, with the possibility of housing backside cameras and sensor modules, including a LiDAR module among other sensors.

One illustration in the patent, FIG. 2B, shows a MacBook with a backside camera, either flush with or protruding from the back lid, similar to iPhone rear cameras. Another illustration, FIG. 5, suggests a multi-camera setup like that of the iPhone Pro.

FIG. 3C in the patent showcases a camera with various sensor options, such as an infrared camera, a time-of-flight camera, a LiDAR module, and sensors for facial and object recognition.

The patent also details designs for an attachable and removable camera, as depicted in FIGS. 7 and 9A. FIG. 8A shows a MacBook display connected to the base portion through a hinge assembly, while FIG. 9B illustrates the camera module as being attachable to the front display when needed.

Originally filed in April 2022, this patent exemplifies Apple’s continuous efforts to innovate and enhance the functionality of its MacBook line with advanced camera and display features.