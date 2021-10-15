Appreciate the people who bring you joy: Hania Aamir

Actor Hania Aamir has stated that people who spread joy and happiness among others should be appreciated.

The Visaal actor, in her Instagram post, wrote that humans lose sight of things in the environment due to distractions and noise but we try to please those who use have not been stuck during difficult times.

“There are so many distractions around us,” she stated. “So much noise. It makes us lose sight of the things and the people we should be thankful for.

“We run after the people who have hurt us and cry for the people who have betrayed us forgetting to be there for the ones who were our anchor when we had lost control.”

Hania Aamir said that the nicest people are taken for granted just because they are ready to listen and care at any time without asking any reason.

The actor mentioned that those people, who spread joy among us, should be appreciated.

“The ones who give without expecting anything in return. The ones you can sit in silence with. Have a conversation at any time of the night with. The ones you never ask how they are doing and they never bring it up either,” she said.

The actor further went on to say that their efforts may look insignificant. This is due to the fact they were not the cause of a major event which had taken place in our lives but they are the ones who are the motivators.

Hania Aamir said that such people are rare.

