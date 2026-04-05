April 6 declared Holiday in Karachi and Parts of Sindh; full details here

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared April 6 an official holiday for Christian employees in Karachi and other parts of the province, allowing them to celebrate Easter without work obligations.

The provincial government on Saturday announced April 5 and 6, Sunday and Monday, as official holidays for the Christian community across the province.

The announcement, approved by Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Haider Shah, ensures that Christian employees can fully honor Easter, one of their most sacred religious festivals, without work obligations.

All government and semi-government offices, including local councils and corporations, will remain closed during these two days. The holiday applies to Christian staff in provincial departments, autonomous bodies, corporations, and local government councils, giving them the opportunity to partake in Easter traditions and celebrations with their families and communities.

The decision shows Sindh government’s ongoing commitment to religious harmony and inclusivity, sending a strong message of respect to minority communities.

Ahead of the festival, authorities across Pakistan have ramped up security measures. Thousands of churches and Good Friday events will be closely monitored with high-tech CCTV systems and special security arrangements, as local officials conduct thorough inspections to ensure public safety. The government has emphasized maintaining interfaith peace while allowing Christian communities to celebrate freely.