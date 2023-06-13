Apsara murder: Accused Googled to find out ‘how to kill’

A murder case was reported in Hyderabad, India, after which a priest was sent on a 14-day judicial remand for allegedly killing his lover, the accused revealed that he searched on Google to find ways to kill a human.

According to the Indian media reports, during ongoing investigation, the priest identified as Sai Krishna revealed that the accused surfed Google about ‘how to kill’ before murdering his lover, Apsara.

The Indian police officials stated that the accused got the idea to dump the body in a manhole and pour rock salt on the body to fasten the decomposition process from the internet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused was booked on late Friday on the charges of killing a 30-year-old woman and dumping her body in a manhole.

The incident came to light after Sai Krishna himself filed a missing complaint, claiming that he had dropped the victim, Kuruganti Apsara, at the Shamshabad bus stand as she was planning to travel to Bhadrachalam.

He further stated that she had not been responding to any calls since then and had been missing since May 3.

As the investigation progressed, the police grew suspicious of Sai Krishna’s account after CCTVs and other technical data were searched. Subsequently, during questioning, Sai Krishna confessed to committing the crime, revealing that he had killed Apsara.

The Indian police reported that Sai Krishna was already married and had two children. He had been involved in an extramarital affair with Apsara.

Sai Krishna stated in his confession that, Apsara had been pressuring me to marry her, as he was already married that’s why he murdered her.”

According to the details, the accused killed Apsara and then packed her body in a plastic cover before transporting it to Saroornagar, municipality in India. He then threw the body into a manhole behind the MRO Office, close to the temple where he served as the priest.