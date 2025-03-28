Pakistan coach aims to restrict New Zealand to under 200 in ODIs

Pakistan cricket team’s interim coach Aqib Javed has revealed plans to restrict New Zealand to under 200 in the upcoming PAK vs NZ ODIs.

The national side suffered a 4-1 defeat in T20Is, and are set to play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning Saturday.

Ahead of the first game, Aqib Javed expressed hopes that the conditions in New Zealand would favour fast bowlers.

“The pitches here are similar to those in Australia and South Africa, where our fast bowlers dominated. We will try restricting them to under 200. Our experienced batting lineup, with Babar [Azam] and Rizwan back in ODIs, should secure good results,” the Pakistan cricket team’s coach said.

Responding to a question regarding the addition of pacer Haris Rauf in the ODI squad for the PAK vs NZ series, Aqib Javed said that the T20I series proved that he was the ‘best option’ in New Zealand conditions.

Read more: Pakistan bring in Haris, Usman for New Zealand ODIs

“Even though we lost in the T20Is here, Haris proved why he’s the best option in these conditions,” the Pakistan cricket team’s head coach added.

Javed also welcomed the return of experienced batters such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to the squad for the upcoming ODI series.

“We carried four senior batters—Babar, Rizwan, Abdullah [Shafique], and Imam [Ul Haq]—because they provide stability. While we are making changes in T20s, our ODI setup is settled,” he said.

The three-match PAK vs NZ ODI series is set to begin on March 29 in Napier.

The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf and Usman Khan.