Aqsa Shahid Afridi’s Mayun video, pictures go viral

The pictures and videos from the mayun event of former skipper Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter, Aqsa, are viral on social media.

Aqsa Shahid exchanged vows with Naseer Nasir last Friday and had a grand mayun recently. The event planners for the star kids’ wedding shared a sneak peek into the vibrant and lavish ceremony on their social media.

It was all about yellow genda flowers and colourful umbrellas for the fairytale ceremony of Lala’s firstborn, as seen in the clips and pictures circulating across the internet.

Though netizens are eager to catch a glimpse of the bride, they could only spot the groom, the cricket star himself and his other son-in-law and cricketer Shaheen Afridi in the videos. It is pertinent to mention here that Aqsa Shahid Afridi got Nikahfied to Naseer Nasir Khan on Friday, December 30, last year.

The video of the interim chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, and his eldest son-in-law saying ‘Qubool Hai‘ went viral on social media, and garnered congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the new couple from social users.

Wedding festivities of Aqsa Shahid Afridi begin!

For the unversed, the second eldest daughter of cricket veteran, Ansha Shahid is also getting married to fiance-cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi soon.

As per the reports, the left-arm pacer, who got engaged last year, will be marrying his lady love on February 3, 2023. The intimate nikkah ceremony of Ansha and Shaheen will take place on the aforementioned date in Karachi as per the Afridi tribal traditions, whereas the rukhsati and reception will be held later.

