Wedding festivities of Aqsa Shahid Afridi begin!

Aqsa Shahid Afridi – the firstborn of the former skipper of the Pakistan Cricket team – is set to tie the knot on Friday.

As per the reports, the wedding festivities for Aqsa Afridi began earlier this week and she is all ready to walk down the aisle today. As learnt from the digital card being widely circulated on social media, the eldest daughter of Afridi will exchange vows with Naseer Nasir Khan on December 30.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Moreover, reports also suggest that the first-choice pacer of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi has arrived in Karachi as well, to attend the Nikah ceremony of his sister-in-law, scheduled to take place today. Additionally, Shaheen with his father-in-law and interim chief selector, Shahid Afridi also watched the ongoing first test between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA).

It is pertinent to mention here that the cricket veteran’s second eldest daughter Ansha Shahid is also getting married to fiance-cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi soon. As per the reports, the left-arm pacer, who got engaged last year, will be marrying his lady love on February 3, 2023.

Haris Rauf and wife Muzna Masood’s first video breaks the internet

Reportedly, both families have started their preparations for the intimate nikkah ceremony which will take place on the aforementioned date in Karachi as per the Afridi tribal traditions, whereas the rukhsati of the star kid and reception will be held later, as confirmed by the former all-rounder of the national cricket team himself.

Comments