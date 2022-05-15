Aquaman 2: Fans wants Amber Heard replaced with GOT’s Emilia Clarke

Fans are calling for the replacement of Hollywood actor Amber Heard with Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke for the Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The demand comes as a defamation case is underway between Amber Heard, who will play Mera’s character, and her former actor-husband Johnny Depp.

Emilia Clarke will star alongside Jason Mamoa in Aquaman 2 if the producers agree to the replacement. The duo have both worked together in Game Of Thrones as well.

Here’s what netizens stated.

Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 and replace her with Emilia Clarke. Cause she had great chemistry with Jason Momoa on game of thrones. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/SxYEl33ykM — Bing!Bong! (@OblivionFlmClub) May 14, 2022

If DC replaces Amber Heard with Emilia Clarke in #Aquaman2, DC might win this phase of superhero movies — Syed (@eshusyed) May 10, 2022

If anybody deserves to play Mera in Aquaman, it needs to be Emilia Clarke — Elle B3nnett (@ElleB3nnett) May 14, 2022

They should’ve Recast her from the beginning with Emilia Clarke way better actress has more chemistry with Jason Momoa — sunshine (@sunshine28091) May 9, 2022

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s filming took place from July 2021 to December 2021.

However, the rumours of the recasting were making rounds earlier as well. The producer Peter Safran, on the other hand, commented that they will do what is best for the film.

“You gotta do what’s best for the movie,” he said as quoted in the report. “We felt that if it’s [director] James Wan and [star] Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

He added: “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes.”

