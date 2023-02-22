Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard starrer reports disappointment at test screening

The much-anticipated ‘Aquaman’ sequel led by Jason Momoa has failed to impress viewers at the test screenings, reported the industry insiders.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, the long-delayed sequel to James Wan’s 2018 directorial, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, is slated to hit theatres towards the end of this year. However, the DC fans are in for disappointment as the title is getting some brutal remarks from the initial viewers who had the chance to preview a few test screenings.

As per industry insiders, who had the opportunity to watch the film before the world, claimed that unlike the prequel, which was an acclaimed hit, the second film in the superhero franchise is terrible.

Speaking about the film, an anonymous reviewer noted, “I’ll be honest, we’re half a dozen test screenings in, and it’s not looking great. I’ve consistently heard over the last half year or so that it’s boring, not as good as the first, and potentially one of the worst DCEU movies.”

Another disappointed DC legion wrote of the film, “It brings me no joy to back him up and tell you that test screenings for this [Aquaman 2] film have not been good.”

“I heard that something that almost never happened in test screenings happened with this movie,” the person added while hoping to see some major changes in the final film by the director.

“I don’t want to shit on movies, but at a certain point, when people know there have been a lot of test screenings our silence becomes pretty telling. I like Wan; I know he’s had a rough time on this one; I hope it works out,” a critic opined.

The insiders also confirmed that the screen time of Heard as Mera is decreased in the new film, assuring that the criticism is not on her for this one.

It is to be noted here that ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, led by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, and directed by James Wan, is slated to release on December 25 this year.

