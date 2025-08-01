‘Sikandar’ director addresses box office failure of Salman Khan film

Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss, of Salman Khan-led ‘Sikandar’, claimed responsibility for the box office failure of the action entertainer.

South Indian filmmaker AR Murugadoss, best known among Bollywood viewers for his remakes of Tamil blockbusters, including ‘Ghajini’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Akira’, breaks his silence on the box office performance of ‘Sikandar’, attributing the commercial failure of the title to his inability to understand Hindi.

“When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here,” the filmmaker said, promoting his upcoming Kollywood action thriller, ‘Madharasi’. “For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us.”

“Because after we write the script, they translate it into English. Then it is again translated into Hindi,” he reasoned.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi accused of sexual harassment, casting couch

“We can only guess what they are saying, but we are not exactly sure about what is happening. When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don’t have hands,” he explained, iterating that his true strength lies in his own culture and language.

“When we shift language, we don’t know what the youngsters are enjoying in that language. All we need is a script to believe it,” Murugadoss concluded.

Notably, Salman Khan led the ensemble cast of high-octane action entertainer, also featuring the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

However, despite the star-studded cast and mega budget, ‘Sikandar’ opened to an underwhelming response from the audience and highly negative reviews from critics.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories