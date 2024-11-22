AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey responds to linkup rumours with musician

Bassist Mohini Dey has broken her silence amid rumours of her involvement in the divorce between Indian music maestro AR Rahman and Saira Banu.

Speculations about their rumoured linkup began after the music director’s bassist revealed that she separated from her husband, Mark Hurtsuch.

The announcement came hours after AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu confirmed their divorce after 29 years of marriage.

Now, Mohini Dey has revealed that she has been receiving requests for interviews to discuss her personal life.

“I’ve been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what its about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

The bassist expressed her resolve that she would not be wasting her energy on responding to rumours of her role in the divorce between AR Rahman and Saira Banu.

“I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy,” Mohini Dey wrote.

Her statement came soon after the Oscar-winning Indian musician’s son AR Ameen refuted the rumours about the alleged linkup between his father and his bassist.

“My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

It is to be noted here that AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three kids in their 29-year marriage – daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.