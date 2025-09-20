More Arab countries seek defence agreements with Pakistan after Saudi pact: Dar

LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that several Arab countries are interested in signing defence agreements with Pakistan, following the security pact signed with Saudi Arabia.

Dar made the remarks during a media talk in London, days after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the agreement in Riyadh. The pact explicitly states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

Calling the agreement a “historic milestone”, Dar said that while Pakistan has always considered the security of Saudi Arabia—particularly the protection of the Haramain Sharifain (the Two Holy Mosques)—a matter of national importance, this commitment has now been formally institutionalized.

“It is a historic pact between the two countries. Pakistan has always had an informal arrangement regarding the protection of Haramain Sharifain. This belief is deeply rooted in both the government and the people of Pakistan,” he stated.

When asked whether similar agreements could be signed with other Arab or Middle Eastern nations, Dar said it was premature to make any definitive announcements. However, he confirmed that several countries have expressed interest in establishing similar defence partnerships with Pakistan.

“This agreement wasn’t signed overnight; it took several months of discussion and coordination. Any future agreements will also follow a proper process,” he added.

Dar emphasized the strong and enduring ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, noting that the Kingdom has always supported Pakistan, especially during economic challenges.

“Saudi Arabia has consistently stood by Pakistan in difficult times and played a key role in supporting us during the recent economic crisis,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah, every Muslim is always ready to sacrifice his life for the Haramain Sharifain,” Dar added.