Arab nations reject Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

A meeting of Arab ministers from six nations convened on Saturday in Cairo, firmly opposing the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The gathering, which included representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Palestine, and the Arab League, reiterated the demand for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting, hosted at Egypt’s invitation, issued a statement emphasizing the necessity of striving for a fair and enduring peace in the Middle East. It also expressed support for working with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to achieve comprehensive regional peace based on the two-state framework.

Participants strongly opposed any actions that infringe upon the fundamental rights of Palestinians, including settlement expansions, forced expulsions, home demolitions, land annexations, or other measures promoting displacement. They called on the international community, especially major global powers and the UN Security Council, to take immediate steps toward implementing the two-state solution.

The countries stressed the importance of upholding ceasefires to facilitate the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip. They advocated for the removal of any barriers hindering the safe and effective entry of humanitarian assistance, shelter, recovery, and rehabilitation resources.

They urged the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and rejected any attempts to divide the territory. The participants called for efforts to reinstate the Palestinian Authority’s governance in Gaza as part of the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli military actions.

Additionally, they reaffirmed the critical role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and opposed any attempts to undermine its function.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani voiced his country’s “absolute rejection” of any initiatives to displace Palestinians from Gaza, warning that such proposals would only provoke renewed confrontations in the occupied territories and intensify the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The meeting followed controversial remarks by Trump suggesting the “cleaning out” of Gaza and resettling Palestinians in Egypt and Jordan, describing the area as a “demolition site.” Both Egypt and Jordan strongly rejected any notions of displacing or relocating Palestinians.

Trump’s comments came after a ceasefire agreement commenced on January 19 in Gaza, halting Israeli military operations that had resulted in over 47,400 Palestinian fatalities, predominantly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The ongoing Israeli assaults have left the region devastated.

Trump’s proposal has faced widespread criticism, with opponents labeling it “ethnic cleansing” and a “war crime.” Many nations in the Muslim and Arab world, along with European countries like France, have firmly dismissed the idea.