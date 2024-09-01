Arabian Sea Cyclone Asna to weaken into deep depression today

KARACHI: The Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ over northwest and northeast Arabian Sea will gradually weaken into a deep depression by the evening today (Sunday), according to media reports.

The cyclonic storm moving west-southwestwards with a speed of 13kmph during the past six hours and lay centered, 500 KM west-southwest of Karachi, and 440 km east of Muscat (Oman) according to media reports.

The Indian Met Office has predicted that the Cyclonic Storm Asna is likely to move southwestwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression by the evening today and a depression by the morning of tomorrow in the same region.

Squally wind speed reaching 35-45kmph gusting to 55kmph likely to prevail during the next 12 hours.

Rain-thundershowers with a few heavy falls accompanied with squally winds (60-70Km/hour) likely in Baluchistan’s Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Panjgur till tonight, according to a weather report.

Heavy rains may create water logging in low lying areas of Makran coast.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds of 60-70 Km/hour gusting 80Km/hour today.

Fishermen of Baluchistan have been advised not to venture in open sea till tonight.