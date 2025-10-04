Arabian Sea Cyclone 'Shakhti' intensified into severe cyclonic storm

KARACHI: The cyclonic storm Shakhti over northeast Arabian Sea further intensified into severe cyclonic storm moved westward during past 12 hours, PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center said on Saturday.

In its alert PMD said that the storm now lay centered at around Latitude 22.0N and Longitude 65.0E at about 390km south-southwest of Karachi.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach northwest and adjoining central north Arabian Sea by 5th October then it will recurve and move east-northeastwards during subsequent 24hours and weaken gradually, PMD said in its cyclone alert.

Under its influence, light to moderate intensity rain likely in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro districts of Sindh and Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, districts of Balochistan.

Rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Karachi division today, according to alert.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds 40-50 gusting 55Km/hour near Sindh coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea till 5th October.

Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 gusting to 110Km/hour around the system center till evening of 4th October then further increase to 100-110 gusting to 125Km/hour for next 36 hours then gradually decrease becoming 70-80 gusting 90Km/h with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over central north and North Arabian Sea during next 36 hours.

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly.