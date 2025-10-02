Arabian Sea Depression, at 440KM in south of Karachi

KARACHI: The low-pressure over the Arabian Sea has intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi, according to the Met Office.

Karachi and other districts of southeastern Sindh could receive light to moderate rainfall.

The weather department has also predicted high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The sea conditions along Sindh’s coast are predicted to remain rough to very rough, with winds between 45 and 55 kilometres per hour.

Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the deep sea until October 3, while the deputy commissioners and other administration officials in Sindh have been directed to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures.

It is to be mentioned here that the country is bracing for an unusual extension of monsoon weather as two major systems, one from the Arabian Sea and the other from the Bay of Bengal, are converging to trigger widespread rains, thunderstorms, and potentially cyclone-like conditions across the country.