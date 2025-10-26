Arabian Sea Depression at 936Km distance in south of Karachi

KARACHI: The Depression over eastern Arabian Sea moved northwestwards during past 12hours and now lay centered about 936Km south-southeast of Karachi and 700Km west-southwest of Mumbai (India).

The system has now over eastern-central Arabian Sea around Latitude 16.50 N & Longitude 66.80 E, PMD said in its alert on Sunday.

It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across east-central Arabian Sea during next 24hours.

PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi, monitoring the system said, currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area.

Last week on Thursday, the low-pressure area over the region intensified into a depression, with its centre located near latitude 8.6°N and longitude 67.6°E — about 1,800 kilometres southeast of Karachi.

In October, a low-pressure over the Arabian Sea was intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea.