Arabian Sea Depression moves northeast, 810Km distance from Karachi

KARACHI: The Arabian Sea Depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved northeastwards during past 24hours and now located at about 810Km southeast of Karachi and 430Km southwest of Veraval, Gujarat (India), Met Office said.

It is lay centered around Latitude 17.90N & Longitude 69.20E and likely to move nearly northeastwards across east-central Arabian Sea during next 24hours, PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi said on Wednesday.

Under the influence of the weather system light rain/drizzle may occur at isolated places in Tharparker district of Sindh.

Currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area, the cyclone warning center, monitoring the system, has stated.

In the beginning of October, a low-pressure over the Arabian Sea was intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea.

It is to be mentioned here that the Arabian Sea remains less conducive to cyclone formation but in recent years, it has witnessed a noticeable increase in the frequency and intensity of cyclones. This change is largely attributed to evolving climate patterns, including rising sea surface temperatures and altered atmospheric conditions.

Traditionally, the Bay of Bengal has been more prone to cyclones than the Arabian Sea, but recent trends show a significant change in pattern.