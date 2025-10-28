Arabian Sea Depression moves to northeast, 880Km south of Karachi

KARACHI: The Depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northeastwards during past 24hours and now lay centered at about 880Km south-southeast of Karachi and 510Km west-southwest of Veraval, Gujarat (India), PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi said on Tuesday.

Tropical Depression has been located at Latitude 17.00N and Longitude 67.80E and it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24hours, PMD said in its pre-cyclone observation.

Under its influence light rain/drizzle may occur in southeastern parts of Tharparker district of Sindh, Met Office said.

PMD’s cyclone warning center Karachi is monitoring the system, which said currently there is no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan.

Earlier in October, a low-pressure over the Arabian Sea was intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over the west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea.