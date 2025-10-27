Arabian Sea Depression moves northwest, rain likely in Tharparker

KARACHI: The Depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards during past 24hours and now lay centered at about 970Km south-southwest of Karachi and 720Km west-southwest of Mumbai (India), PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi said on Monday.

Tropical Depression has been located at Latitude 16.10N and Longitude 66.80E and it is likely to move nearly northeastwards across the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24hours.

Met Office has predicted light rain/drizzle in southeastern parts of Tharparker district of Sindh, under the influence of the weather system.

PMD’s cyclone warning center Karachi, is monitoring the system, said currently there is no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan.

In the begining of October, a low-pressure over the Arabian Sea was intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea.