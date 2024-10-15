Arabian Sea Depression near Oman Coast, to weaken in low-pressure area

KARACHI: The Depression over West-central Arabian Sea slowly moving westwards to Oman coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next few hours, according to a weather report.

The system moved further westward during past 10 hours and now lies at around Latitude 16.0N and Longitude 60.8E, at a distance of about 1190km southwest of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The weather system has moved westwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, has been at a distance of 1100km southwest of Ormara in Baluchistan, 1020km south of Gwadar, 520km southeast of Masirah (Oman) and 720km east of Salalah (Oman).

The system is likely to move further west towards Oman coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by this afternoon

Squally winds of 30-40 Km/hour gusting 50Km/hour are likely around the system’s Centre till evening and reduce thereafter.

Sea condition to remain rough till evening and improve thereafter, according to report.

Fishermen of Baluchistan have been advised to remain careful and avoid going to deep sea till the evening.

None of the Pakistan coastal area has been under threat from the weather system.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts in Sindh on Tuesday. But, Karachi, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal and Hyderabad likely to receive gusty winds-duststorms and rainfall with thunderstorm at some places.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Baluchistan on Tuesday. But southern districts will remain partly cloudy and Lasbela, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kech, Khuzdar, Turbat and Awaran may receive gusty winds-duststorms and rainfall with thunderstorm.