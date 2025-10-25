Arabian Sea Tropical Depression 1004Km south of Karachi

KARACHI: The Depression over eastern Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards during past 24hours and now lay centered around Latitude 16.40 N & Longitude 70.40 E at about 1004Km south-southeast of Karachi.

The Met Office in its fourth alert on Saturday said that the Depression has been located at 400Km southwest of Mumbai (India) over eastern-central Arabian Sea.

It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across east-central Arabian Sea during next 24hours, PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi said.

Currently, there is no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan, Karachi cyclone warning center, monitoring the system said.

Earlier on Thursday, the low-pressure area over the region intensified into a depression, with its centre located near latitude 8.6°N and longitude 67.6°E — about 1,800 kilometres southeast of Karachi.

In October, the low-pressure over the Arabian Sea was intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi causing high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The weather system later turned into the severe cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over west-central and northwest of Arabian Sea.