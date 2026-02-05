Iran FM says talks with US 'scheduled' for Friday in Oman

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that nuclear negotiations with the US were scheduled for Friday in Oman, despite an Axios report that the talks were falling apart.

“Nuclear talks with the US are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday,” said Araghchi in an X post on Wednesday, thanking Oman “for making all the necessary arrangements”.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be “very worried,” as Washington builds up its military forces in the region.

“I would say he should be very worried, yeah, he should be,” Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. “As you know, they are negotiating with us.”

Trump’s comments came as a report by the Axios news outlet said that US-Iran talks planned for Friday were “collapsing” after US officials declined to move the location of the talks or shift the format.

The White House did not immediately comment on the Axios report when asked by AFP.

Trump has sent a US aircraft carrier to the region and has not ruled out new military action to follow the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites during Israel’s June war against the Islamic republic.

Trump also said that Iran had eyed a new nuclear site after US strikes.

“They were thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country,” Trump told NBC. “We found out about it, I said, you do that, we’re going to do very bad things to you.”