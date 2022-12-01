Aramco discovers two new Saudi gas fields

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said Saudi Aramco had discovered two new natural gas fields, Awtad and AlDahna, in the country’s eastern region, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

Awtad was discovered southwest of the Ghawar field, and gas flowed from one well, Awtad-108001 well at a rate of 10 million standard cubic feet daily, plus 740 barrels of condensate, and another well, Awtad-100921 at 16.9 million standard cubic feet daily, and 165 barrels of condensate, SPA said.

AlDahna was discovered 230 kilometres southwest of Dhahran, and flowed from the AlDahna-4 well at 8.1 million cubic feet daily and from the Al-Dahna-370100 well at 17.5 million cubic feet daily plus 362 barrels of condensate.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, said that the importance of these discoveries lies in increasing the Kingdom’s natural gas reserves, which would in turn support the objectives of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program.

Last week Aramco signed 59 corporate procurement agreements (CPAs) with 51 local and global manufacturers, with potential to create 5,000 new jobs over the next decade. The agreements, valued at $11bn, are expected to reinforce Aramco’s supply chain and result in the development of materials manufacturing facilities in the Kingdom.

The 59 CPAs cover multiple strategic commodities, such as drilling chemicals, wellheads, switchgears, vibration monitoring systems, pipes, compressors, structure steel, fittings and flanges, and air-cooled heat exchangers.

