Arbaaz, Sshura Khan name their baby girl

Arbaaz Khan, 58, and his second wife, Sshura Khan, 43, who welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Sunday, October 5, have named their daughter Sipaara, she announced in a joint Instagram post with her husband on Wednesday evening.

“Welcome, baby girl, Sipaara Khan. Love, Shura and Arbaaz,” read the text on the graphic announcement card, shared with the caption, “Alhamdulillah,” followed by a red heart.

While the celebrity couple did not mention any further details regarding the meaning of their daughter’s name, a netizen highlighted in the comments section, “Sipaara = The protector; one who exists beyond the light, shining, or shielding like a guardian.”

Meanwhile, ‘Sipaara’ is believed to be an Arabic name, which means a ‘beautiful woman’ or a ‘flower’.

Notably, Arbaaz Khan is also the father of an elder son, Arhaan, 23, from his first marriage to fellow actor Malaika Arora. The couple who had tied the knot in 1998 confirmed their separation in March 2016 and were subsequently divorced.

He married celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023.