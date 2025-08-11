Arbitration Court orders India to ensure unrestricted water flow to Pakistan under IWT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday welcomed the Award issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, interpreting key provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The Award, announced on August 8, 2025, was made public today on the Court’s website.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the ruling clarifies design criteria for India’s future run-of-river hydropower projects on the Western Rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

In a major finding, the Court declared that India must “let flow” the waters of the Western Rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use, affirming that any exceptions for hydropower generation must strictly follow the Indus Waters Treaty’s terms—not India’s interpretation of “ideal” or “best practices.”

The Court upheld Pakistan’s position on technical design elements such as low-level outlets, gated spillways, turbine intakes, and freeboard. It also restricted India from maximizing pondage volume beyond what is allowed under the Treaty.

Importantly, the PCA reaffirmed that its awards are final and binding on both countries and have a controlling legal effect on subsequent Courts of Arbitration and Neutral Experts.

Recognizing Pakistan’s position as the downstream riparian, the Court highlighted the IWT’s objective to clearly define rights and obligations of both states, emphasizing cooperation and effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

Read More: Pakistan lauds supplemental award by Court in Indus Waters matter

MoFA underscored the Award’s significance, particularly in light of India’s recent announcement to suspend the IWT and its earlier refusal to participate in the arbitration proceedings. “This ruling endorses Pakistan’s long-standing stance on these critical issues,” the ministry said.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty and called on India to resume normal Treaty operations and comply with the Court’s decision.