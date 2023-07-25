Archana Puran Singh schools troll for sexist comment

Indian television personality Archana Puran Singh of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ schooled an online troll for a sexist comment on her Instagram post.

It happened when the former actor Archana Puran Singh posted a throwback picture with her actor husband Parmeet Sethi on the social site Instagram earlier this week. “A while and a minute ago,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

“Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been,” Singh added with the picture from one of their earlier trips to Switzerland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

Thousands of social users liked the post and flocked to the comments section to shower the celebrity couple with heartwarming compliments, however, a keyboard warrior decided to shame the actor by writing a now-deleted comment, which read, “Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein (You look less like a woman and more like a man. Kapil Sharma is right when he says that it must have taken time for you to improve your beauty).”

Singh hit back at the troll and wrote, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kyase pesh aate hein (How vile is your thought at this young age. If you had had some education then you might have known how to talk to someone older than you).” “Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?” added the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor before the OP deleted her comment.

