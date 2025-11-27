Archie, Lilibet roll up sleeves with Harry, Meghan to prepare meals for those in need

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have rolled up their sleeves as they joined their parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, for a heartwarming pre-Thanksgiving volunteer outing in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, November 26, the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell Foundation shared that they have joined hands with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) to prepare meals for the local community.

The Archewell team helped package meals for Los Angeles Mercy Housing, Pico Union Project and PATH, as per post on the Archewell Foundation website.

In the photos, shared online, Archie and Lili could be seen on the packaging line with their parents as they rolled up balls of dough.

Later in, the former American actress showed off the finished product on her Instagram Stories writing, “Show up, do good.”

In other pictures, the 41-year-old duke was seen carefully adding bell peppers to containers of meat and rice while Meghan held Lilibet’s hand. Both children wore Archewell hats, while Harry donned an OBKLA smock and Meghan a matching apron.

OBKLA is a community-run nonprofit kitchen that provides more than 70,000 nourishing meals each year for food-insecure Angelenos.

The Sussex family’s day of service comes just ahead of their Thanksgiving celebartaions, which Meghan has said they like to keep fairly “low-key” at home.