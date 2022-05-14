The Archies: Zoya Akhtar drops first look of Suhana, Khushi debut movie

Celebrated filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Saturday, unveiled the first look of her anticipated project, ‘The Archies’, marking the debut of star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

A teaser and first-look poster of her Netflix movie ‘The Archies’ was shared by Zoya Akhtar on social media earlier today. The film will mark the debut of star kids Suhana Khan (daughter of Shahrukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi), and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan).

Apart from the trio, the vintage theme poster of ‘The Archies’ also features young actors Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina, playing pivotal roles in the movie.

“Ain’t nothing like old school! ❤️ Grab your gang ’cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in” Zoya wrote in the caption with the teaser clip, which was loved by the Bollywood fraternity.

Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy was among the several who applauded Zoya for the work. “So good! Can’t wait” she wrote in the comments section followed by a fire emoji.

The live-action musical set in 1960s India has been written by Ayesha Devitre known for her work on comedy-drama ‘Kapoor & sons’.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the Indian representation of the comic book classic will drop on the streaming portal Netflix sometime next year. Reema Kagti is the producer of the movie with Akhtar.

Previously, the Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti collab has churned out super hit films like ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

