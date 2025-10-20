Are family tensions growing? Brooklyn Beckham's behavior at the event raises questions

Brooklyn Beckham’s frosty demeanour during a recent event has fueled speculation about a rift between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz and the rest of the Beckham family.

The 26-year-old hosted the Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 with Rachael Ray on Friday as part of the NYC Wine & Food Festival, where she sidestepped questions regarding his family.

In a video shared by the Daily Mail, the former model appeared cheerful while discussing his culinary endeavours, stating, “It’s good. Just building Cloud 23. I love it”. However, his mood shifted dramatically when asked about his mother, Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary.

At the premiere of the fashion designer’s film, which was attended by all her loved ones except Brooklyn, he reportedly gave the reporter the cold shoulder and walked away when questioned about the project.

The tension seems to have been building for some time as Brooklyn has not seen with his family recently. The absence of both Brooklyn and Nicola at significant family events, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration, has only intensified rumors of family feud.

The speculations surrounding the rift began after their conspicuous absence at David’s milestone birthday with each missed opportunity to present a united front fueling the fire of discord.