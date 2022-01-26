Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set to take the next step?

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is all set to take the next step with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and will soon pop the question to the celeb as per the reports.

Reportedly, the ‘Daredevil’ star will be proposing the girlfriend sooner than expected as revealed by the sources to a foreign portal. As per the sources, “Both of them are ready. They’re excited, and they know in their heart of hearts that getting married is the right thing”.

Interestingly, his former partner, Jennifer Garner is also ‘on-board’ with the plan, and the actor and her three children believe ‘it’s a good idea’.

"It is just a matter of time. There's no question that Jen and Ben will be engaged", disclosed the source, "He's told pretty much everyone that he lost Jen once before, and he's not going to let that happen again. It's meant to be, and if you see them together, there's no doubt about it". As per an insider, Affleck who was planning to go on the knees in July on the 53rd birthday of the pop star, but wants to speed up the things, "A proposal is imminent. Followed by a fabulous wedding, probably this summer". It is pertinent to mention that the duo rekindled their long-lost romance last year after Jennifer's split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Both the kids of Jennifer Lopez have also given their approval to her new partner and are fond of him, as the family has been spotted together, spending quality time on multiple occasions.

