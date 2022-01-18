Are schools closing? Here is what NCOC says

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday rejected the rumours circulating on social media regarding the closure of primary schools amid a surge in Omicron Covid variant cases.

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC issued a clarification regarding a fake notification circulating on social media via a Twitter account.

“A fake news regarding closure of primary schools is circulating via a fake Twitter account. Action against this account has been initiated through FIA cybercrime wing,” the forum tweeted.

A fake news regarding closure of primary schools is circulating via fake twitter account. Action against this account has been initiated through FIA cyber crime wing. pic.twitter.com/qp7tL2PZe8 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 18, 2022

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday decided against closing schools in light of rising cases of Covid-19.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar presided over a meeting of the NCOC that took stock of the current Covid-19 situation and mulled over restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

Read more: OMICRON: NIH PLANS ‘MASSIVE’ COVID-19 TESTING DRIVE IN SCHOOLS

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and provincial education ministers attended the meeting via video link.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response had decided to begin large-scale Covid-19 testing at educational institutions. The decision on closure of schools will be taken after reviewing the case trend, it said.

Comments