Are Shakira and Gerard Pique getting back together?

Eagle-eyed fans of the ex-power couple, Latin singer Shakira and football star Gerard Pique, speculate about the reconciliation of the two.

For those unversed, the celebrity couple announced their separation via a joint statement earlier this month. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” said the statement shared by their PR team.

However, the loyal fans of the couple are in hope for reconciliation between the two, and are thus on the lookout for a patch-up, after the pop star allegedly found her partner cheating on her with another girl, and moved on with her life following the separation announcement. Such eagle-eyed fans have also spotted the former partners in the followers’ list of their respective others on the photo and video sharing social application.

While some fans find the move by the celebs an effort to avoid further attention, others believe that there might be minor chances of Shakira and Pique coming back together. Although the major chunk of social users dubbed the act as a way of staying cordial, and are convinced that the two will never get back together.

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’, the tournament’s official song.

