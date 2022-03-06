Areeba Alvi ties the knot, photos go viral

Actor Areeba Alvi – the daughter of senior actor, director and producer Shahood Alvi – has tied the knot as photos of the marriage ceremony have gone viral on social media.

The actor took to Instagram to make her marriage news public after she tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Karachi.

She donned a traditional heavily embellished bridal attire, paired with intricate gold jewellery while his beau wore a traditional sherwani.

In February 2020, actor Areeba Alvi took to Instagram to make her engagement news public.

The celebrity made the news public by sharing a photo of her wearing her engagement ring. However, the name and details of her fiance have been kept secret as of now

“I said Yes! 💍” the caption by the daughter of Shahood Alvi read. The picture got thousands of likes from the picture and video-sharing social media application’s users.

