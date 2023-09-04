Areej Mohyudin exudes elegance in viral pictures, reels

Showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin exuded grace and elegance in her latest pictures and reels going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Areej Mohyudin treated her thousands of social followers with some stunning pictures and reel videos from what looks like a fashion shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

The eight-picture gallery, captioned simply with a dove emoji, captured the young fashionista look pristine in an all-white embellished outfit by celebrated designer Nilofer Shahid. She wore silver danglers and dainty rings to style the fit and had her curls pulled back with the statement red lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

Later, she also posted a montage video of the shots from the same look with a Bollywood mashup song playing in the background. “-adopt the pace of nature,” read the caption on the reel with the credits.

Thousands of her followers showered their love on viral posts with likes and compliments for the celebrity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Takes By Two (@takesbytwo)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohyudin is currently being seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain.

The supernatural horror series, co-written by Syed Nabeel & Shahid Nizami and directed by Aabis Raza, airs every Friday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Mariam Ansari breaks the internet with latest post