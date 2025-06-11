Areej Mohyudin gets teary-eyed remembering her late father

Showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin urged everyone to value their parents and the time they get to spend with them, as she got emotional talking about her late father on Eid.

In her latest outing on Eid special transmission of ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, actor Areej Mohyudin, who recently lost her father and grandfather, teared up reminiscing about the good times, when she got to celebrate the festivals at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

The celebrity shared that she prefers signing multiple projects at a time, which she shoots simultaneously and then takes a break to visit her family in Islamabad. “It is my way to refresh and recharge my soul before I resume work again, because life in Karachi is rather fast paced,” she said.

Further remembering her joyous Eid celebrations back home, Mohyudin continued, “It is rather sad, because all those family members, my grandfather and father, whom I used to spend time with on Eid, I’ve lost them.”

“My nanu died on Eid-ul-Fitr, and my father also passed away a few years ago,” shared the celebrity, getting teary-eyed, and urged everyone to value the time they get to spend around their parents and realise their importance, before it’s too late.

On the work front, Areej Mohyudin was last seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain. She also won acclaim for her portrayal of Beena in the play ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

