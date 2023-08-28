‘I’ll never let you go…’: Areej Mohyudin

Showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin won over the netizens with her simplicity in the latest set of pictures.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Areej Mohyudin treated her social followers with some stunning pictures from what looks like a spontaneous shoot by a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

“-I’ll never let you go, five words you’ll never say,” read the caption on a seven-picture gallery, which sees the rising actor in a basic yet chic attire comprising of a solid black t-shirt with a pair of dark denim culottes and matching sporty shoes. She ditched all sorts of accessories & makeup and wore her hair in natural curls for a casual look.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohyudin is currently being seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain.

The supernatural horror series, co-written by Syed Nabeel & Shahid Nizami and directed by Aabis Raza, airs every Friday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Moreover, she also played the lead character of Beena in the recently ended play ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

‘Mohabbat bhool jaati ha…’: Alizeh Shah’s cryptic post grabs attention