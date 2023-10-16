Areesha murder case: Passenger in rickshaw caught dumping suitcase

KARACHI: In a recent development – related to a 19-year-old girl Areesha’s dead body found stuffed in a suitcase – a CCTV footage came to light in which the passenger in a rikshaw can be seen dumping the suitcase near Liaquatabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CCTV footage revealed that around 07:55 PM a rikshaw coming from the wrong side of the main road took a turn, while a woman along with some kids sitting inside, dumped the suitcase at the corner and fled from the scene.

Sources close to the development revealed that the scope of the investigation has started to revolve around the parents of the victim, meanwhile, the local police are working to acquire the CCTV footage of the escape routes of the rikshaw.

The police stated that the 19-year-old girl was killed after being subjected to torture, however, further investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 19-year-old girl’s dead body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Liaquat Abad Karachi.

As per details, the police officials said that the dead body was of a teen girl identified as Areesha Naaz, whose hands were tied and there were torture marks on her body.

Police stated that the parents of the slain girl got divorced. The deceased girl who used to live with her mother in Gulberg went to Kemari to meet her father.

However, she disappeared after meeting her father and later her stuffed dead body was found in a suitcase in Liaquatabad.

The father of deceased girl said that his daughter asked him for some amount when she met him.