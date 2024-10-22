Argentina football team to visit Karachi’s Kakri Ground?

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited the Argentina football team to visit Lyari, a neighborhood in Karachi renowned for its passionate football culture.

The invitation was extended during a meeting with Argentine Ambassador Sebastian Sais, where they discussed ways to enhance ties between Sindh and Argentina.

The meeting also focused on potential investment opportunities in Karachi’s water projects, with Chief Minister Shah highlighting the profitable prospects of treating salt water.

“We have received $50 million from the World Bank for these projects, and we encourage private investors to participate in treating seawater for urban supply,” he said.

Ambassador Sais expressed interest from Argentine stock exchange companies in investing in Sindh, particularly in setting up warehouses.

The chief minister also directed relevant departments to liaise with the Ambassador to facilitate these investments.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to develop a football team in Sindh, featuring prominent players from the Argentina football team. These players will participate in training matches at Lyari’s Kuari Ground, fostering sporting ties between the two nations.

It should be noted here that Lyari, often referred to as “Mini-Brazil,” has a rich football heritage, with over 178 officially recognized football clubs.