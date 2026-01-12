Argentine Patagonia wildfires spread to 15,000 hectares

Forest fires in southern Argentina have scorched more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) this week, authorities said, though rain began falling in parts of Patagonia on Sunday to the relief of residents.

The largest blaze, burning since Monday near the small town of Epuyen in the Andes, has charred some 11,980 hectares, the Chubut provincial fire service said in a statement.

Another fire of unspecified size is burning nearby in the Los Alerces National Park.

Firefighters are also battling to contain another two fires in Chubut and neighboring Santa Cruz provinces that have burned some 3,800 hectares, Argentina’s emergency management agency said.

On Sunday afternoon, rain fell in some parts of the region, to the relief of residents like Atilla Missura, a 59-year-old who leads horseback tours.

“We are very happy; hopefully it will stay this way,” Missura told AFP by telephone from Rincon de Lobos, one of the most affected areas.

More than 500 firefighters, rescuers, police officers, and support personnel were combating the blazes, while dozens of local people supported operations on the front lines.

The governor of Chubut, Ignacio Torres, said in a radio interview that the situation in the area was “calmer” on Sunday morning but it “remains very critical.”

Torres urged people “never again to downplay the implications of climate change” and emphasized that the province is experiencing “the worst drought since 1965.”

A volunteer firefighter working near Epuyen was in intensive care due to severe burns, health authorities told local media.

Approximately 3,000 tourists have been evacuated from the area in recent days, and at least 10 homes have been destroyed by the fire, Torres said.

The region lost 32,000 hectares to wildfires in early 2025.