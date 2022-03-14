Argentinian family returns home after 22-years long world tour

Hundreds welcome the Argentinian family that returned home after visiting five continents in their 22-year long world tour, that too in a 1928 Jalopy.

The couple gave birth to and raised four children during the adventure that began in 2000.

The Zapp family consisting of Herman and Candelaria and their children have driven a total of 362,000 kilometres (225,000 miles). The family has now stopped off in the same town on the border with Uruguay where they started on January 25, 2000, at the Obelisk, a monument in downtown Buenos Aires.

VIDEO: Argentine family comes home after 22-year drive around the world in a vintage car. The Zapp family brought their 22-year journey to an end at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires pic.twitter.com/noFFRWrpCX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 14, 2022



Herman told the press, “I have very mixed feelings. We are ending a dream, or fulfilling a dream,” The 53-year-old who is already thinking of sailing around the world added that “What will come now? Thousands of changes, thousands of options,”

Candelaria was just 29-year-old when she left for the world tour has turned 51 now. She said that the people she met during this journey are her biggest and best discovery.

Candelaria said that “People are wonderful. Humanity is incredible.”

The family visited over 102 countries, which would have been more but they had to often redirect due to ongoing conflicts and wars in some countries.

Wanderlust hit the couple in 2000, when they were married six years, had handsome jobs, had a house and plans to have kids. They began their world tour with a backpacking trip to Alaska USA.

Candelaria said that they were offered a 1928 model Graham-Paige car, which was in terrible condition initially and would not even start.

Herman Zapp added that “The seats are not great, nor is the muffler. It does not have air conditioning, either. It is a car that you have to keep your eye on. It does not look comfortable, but it was marvellous.”

He added that “It was good in cities, in mud and on the sand,”

In 22 years of the world tour, they used only eight sets of tires, and major engine work was required only twice.

Their first kid Pampa, now 19, was born in the US, second child Tehue, now 16, was born in Argentina. The third child Paloma who is 14 now, was born in Canada and Wallaby who is 12-year-old now was opened her eyes in Australia. They also adopted a dog named Timon and a cat named Hakuna during their travel to Brazil.

The family usually stayed as guests in people’s houses, which according to the Zapps were over 2,000.

Talking about the hospitality they experienced, Candelaria said “Humanity is incredible,” she added that “Many helped just to be part of a dream.”

But the trip was not all fairytales, the family had to g through some tough times too. Herman got Malaria, they drove across Asia amid the bird flu outbreak, had to deal with Ebola in Africa in Dengue in Central America.

The Zapp family has also written a book about their adventure which is called “Catching a dream”. over 100,000 copies of there have been sold until now.

The five continents they travelled to were North and South Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

The family saw mount Everest, danced with natives in Namibia, visited the tomb of King Tut in Egypt and ate duck eggs in Asia.

The adventure was an unforgettable experience for the kids too. They did their studies remotely and with home learning with Candelaria.

Now, in-person classes await them in Argentina.

“What I most want to do is make a lot of friends,” said Paloma, the 14-year-old.

