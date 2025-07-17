web analytics
Ariana Grande addresses speculations of retirement from music

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Pop star Ariana Grande has finally addressed the speculations surrounding her retirement from a musical career to focus on acting roles.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, actor-singer Ariana Grande, 32, clarified that although she is having her hands full with acting gigs in ‘Wicked’ movies as well as animated feature ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go’ at the moment, music will always remain the priority for the Grammy winner.

“Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music,” Grande clarified on the social site. “It is and has always been my lifeline.”

“There will need to be room made for all of it. It may not look exactly like it did before, but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited, and inspired… finding a balance between many projects and endeavours I love, and doing it my own way,” she explained.

 

Moreover, the singer, who dropped her seventh studio album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ last year, also hinted at working on new music, which will be released next year.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ariana Grande last starred as good witch Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation of ‘Wicked’ last year. Next, she has the sequel, ‘Wicked: For Good’ in the pipeline, scheduled to arrive in theatres this November.

