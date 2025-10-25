Ariana Grande credits ‘Wicked’ for inspiring her to make music again

Ariana Grande has given fans another reason to love Wicked, revealing that it inspired her to bring them new music.

During her recent appearance at Evan Ross Katz’s Shut Up Evan podcast, published on Friday, the 32-years-old star made the surprising confession about the film adaptations of Wicked.

“I felt like a genuine spark, like a reconnection and inspiration and something I mean, maybe I missed it,” Grande said of filming Wicked.

The Side to Side hitmaker further added, “Maybe it’s as simple as I missed it. But I do feel like you have to miss things in order to learn how to become better, you know what I mean? And I think I learned so much. And then also I genuinely wanted to do it. I just felt like I couldn’t not. It was an inspired moment and I had to write an album and I had to do it.”

Ariana Grande plays Galinda “Glinda” Upland in Wicked while Cynthia Erivo portray Elphaba in the film. She is currently gearing up for the release of Wicked: For Good on November 21.

The singer released her seventh album Eternal Sunshine last year and is set to hit the stage in March.