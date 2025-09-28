Ariana Grande discloses consistently wearing Wicked outfit

Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in Wicked, disclosed an item from the outfit of the movie that she has been wearing consistently.

The next singer stepping out wearing character outfits paying tribute to the film has been the happening trend for the thank you.

Grande uploaded a mirror photo on her Instagram Stories on September 25 while dressed as Glinda in the film.

The versatile star wrote on the image, “Have been living in G’s cardigan all week,” along with a bubble emoji referring to the character’s magical mode of transportation.

Similar to Grande, her co-star Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) attracted attention when she wore costumes that honored her role during the Wicked press tour to promote the first installment of the movie when it came out in November 2024.

However, the Grammy winner wore an electric green attire, a direct link to the iconic skin tone of Elphaba during the L.A. film screening.

Further, she wore a black monochrome costume inspired by the Wizard of Oz, complete with a huge lion’s head necklace, reminiscent of the Cowardly Lion afterwards in Sydney.

Read More: Amanda Seyfried reveals auditioning for THIS role before losing it to Ariana Grande

Earlier this year, Erivo lauded her style team’s dedication to each elaborate ensemble for the entire Wicked press tour in 2024 in an interview with People Magazine and tipped off what to hope for in the coming press promotion.

Moreover, she spoke to the channel, saying that each look was “very detailed” and “very intentional,” and followers should anticipate nothing less from the next Wicked: For Good costumes.

It is pertinent to note that Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 21.