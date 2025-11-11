Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Avoid Each Other Amid Breakup Speculation

Amid breakup speculations, Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande avoided each other at the Wicked: For Good screening in London on Monday.

The duo began dating on the set of Wicked in 2022, despite Slater still being married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

Though the pair have not been seen together since April, the Daily Mail reported last month that the wedding between Grande and Slater was postponed. According to sources, their relationship has been ‘on and off’ for several months.

In fact, following the rumours, Ethan Slater appeared to dispel them with a revealing Instagram post this week, which featured Ariana Grande in a collection of pictures providing a glimpse at an NBC special for the movie.

However, despite the strong message of his post, the duo continued to maintain their distance in group photos and avoided posting as a pair on Tuesday at the London premiere, even though Ariana Grande and co-star Bowen Yang were seen together in a backstage photo at the Wicked photobooth.

Earlier this year, Pop icon Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly heading for divorce after two years of marriage.

As reported by a foreign-based entertainment outlet, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who tied the knot in May 2021, have been separated since January this year, confirmed a source close to the couple.

A source who is said to have ‘direct knowledge’ of their troubled marriage, told the publication that the two tried reconciliation, however, failed to get any fruitful results, and are now headed for divorce.

The source also confirmed that Grande and Gomez started having problems in their marriage before the former started filming for ‘Wicked’. “He [Dalton Gomez] is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage [which] didn’t work,” the insider detailed.