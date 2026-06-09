Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater end romance after 3 years

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are no longer together!

The former couple – who met while working together on the film adaptation of Wicked – have ended their relationship several months ago after nearly three years of dating, according to a source close to the pair.

Despite the split, the separation is said to have been amicable.

“It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” the source said. “They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months.”

Grande, 32, and Slater, 34, first became linked in mid-2023 after meeting on set, where the singer plays Glinda and Slater portrays Boq.

Their relationship became public in late 2024 when they appeared together at promotional events and eventually confirmed their romance on social media.

Throughout their time together, the pair were frequently supportive of each other’s work.

Ethan Slater previously praised Grande’s performance in the upcoming Wicked sequel, calling it “out of this world,” while Grande shared public messages of encouragement for Slater’s stage work.

Despite their breakup, the source emphasized that Grande and Slater remain on good terms and continue to support one another.