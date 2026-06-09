Ariana Grande moves on from split, focuses on tour

Singer Ariana Grande sheds light on her life plans after her split from boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

According to the details given by PEOPLE magazine, Grande is “incredibly focused on preparing for her tour.” The source told the outlet, “She’s seemed very happy. It’s all been very positive vibes. Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited”.

The Save Your Tears crooner has been “wanting to give her fans an amazing show and has put so much work into the show. Kicking off her tour was very emotional for her,” the insider noted.

For those unaware, her last tour was in 2019 and was “all about work” in Spring 2026 to kick off her show. It is pertinent to mention that Ariana Grande will drop her new album, Patel, on July 31.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater ended their romance after 3 years For those unaware, Slater and Grande have parted ways after more than two years of togetherness. They were first romantically linked in July 2023 as they were both working on their movie Wicked. Their relationship was confirmed on Instagram in November 2024, and they had been attending several events together.

The Dangerous Woman songstress, whose Eternal Sunshine tour started on June 6, will be performing at different places through September.