Ariana Grande pledges $1 million in free therapy for those in need

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is stepping up for those in need of mental health care but may not be able to afford therapy.

The Sweetener hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she has partnered up with the online mental health service portal Better Help to make therapy more accessible by giving away $1 million.

“While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help…” said Grande, who has publically struggled with her own mental health in recent years.

Grande also added a link to her post where people can get matched to a licensed therapist for one whole month of free therapy.

“I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! Healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!” the Thank U, Next singer added.

Grande dealt with some heavy blows to her own mental health in the last couple of years – a bombing at her Manchester concert in 2017, followed by her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s accidental death and a failed engagement to SNL’s Pete Davidson in 2018 left the singer distraught.

However, Grande has managed to bounce back much to the joy of her fans and followers, delivering an album, positions, in 2020, and tying the knot with Dalton Gomez in May 2021.